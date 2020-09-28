Fire at Fort William in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a basement office in the Fort William, the Army's Eastern Command headquarters, on Monday, officials said. The blaze, which was reported at 7.35 am, was brought under control at 11.15 am, a Fire Brigade official said.

No one was reported to be injured or trapped, he said. Four fire tenders doused the blaze at Fort William in the heart of Kolkata, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.