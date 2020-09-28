Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said here. The Indian Army mounted a befitting retaliation, they added.

"At about 1550 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence spokesman said. The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire 44 times this month.

A soldier was killed and two more, including an officer, were injured last Tuesday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled with mortars along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, the officials said. On September 2, a JCO was killed in another ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.