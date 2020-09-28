AXA XL in India to plant 30,000 trees, create biodiversity park in Delhi

Insurance and risk management firm AXA XL in partnership with Give Me Trees Trust has embarked on a three-year project to plant 30,000 trees and create a biodiversity park here. AXA XL will play its part in delivering on this through this project, by helping to develop and monitor the land with the Give Me Trees Trust and also by assisting with fundraising for raw materials like seeds, soil, and gardening equipment, a company release said.

"Delhi has a significant issue with air pollution and unsanitary water and this initiative will help to keep ecosystems healthy, creating a protected space where nature can thrive," says Derek Nazareth, Head of Global Operations and Country Head, AXA XL in India. The new park at Jaunapur near Chhatarpur in Delhi is expected to release 2,400,000 kgs of Oxygen per year, with the fledgling forest becoming self-sufficient after two years.

Project Aranya, which launched in April, has already facilitated the planting of 5,000 trees with socially-distanced site visits for AXA XL employees planned in the coming weeks. Swami Prem Parivartan also known as Peepal Baba, Founder, Give Me Trees Trust, said: "AXA XL is working alongside us as our corporate partner to develop not just a biodiversity park but to create a whole new 'sustainable' experience for its employees.

"The company's fundraising campaign, volunteer involvement, workshops, and community engagement activities will have a long-lasting impact on this urban forest."