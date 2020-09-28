Left Menu
2 steal gold, wristwatch worth Rs 1.2L from couple on highway

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:33 IST
A 32-year-old doctor and his wifewere allegedly robbed by two unidentified people of goldornaments and a wristwatch, cumulatively worth Rs 1.20 lakh,near Katraj on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on Monday, policesaid

In his complaint, the doctor said he had got down tourinate near the tunnel at 12:30am when two motorcycle-bornemen showed them a gun and stole his wife's gold rings and awristwatch, all worth Rs 1.20 lakh, a Bharti Vidyapeeth policestation official said

A case has been registered under IPC and Arms Act, hesaid.

