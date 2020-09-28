Left Menu
Development News Edition

1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security of witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to continue giving round-the-clock security to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, who is a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, observing that he was receiving threats.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:36 IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security of witness Abhishek Verma
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to continue giving round-the-clock security to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, who is a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, observing that he was receiving threats. A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Police to file their replies on Verma's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on November 26.

Verma, in his application filed through advocate Maninder Singh, sought directions to the respondent Delhi Police to continue to provide security cover and protection to the petitioner Abhishek Verma and his family members in view of the imminent life threats received by the petitioner for being a key witness in 1984 anti -Sikh riots case. Verma told the court that on August 4, Delhi Police at night handed over the formal order for withdrawing the security of the Petitioner and thus leaving the petitioner and his family members unprotected and vulnerable.

On August 18, he immediately approached the trial court, which observed that "considering the sensitive nature of the case and its history, the DCP concerned is requested to ensure that for a further period of 1 month which may be required by the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum, the previous arrangement for providing security may be continued". The plea said that even after the trial court order, the Delhi Police "deliberately and willfully chose not to obey and comply with the direction" of the court by not providing proper protection of three police personnel (24 x 7) to the petitioner and his family members.

Verma is a witness in a case that pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi, where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has denied any role in the riots, was given a clean chit by the CBI thrice in the case, but the agency was directed by the court to further investigate the matter. The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and decided to monitor it every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated. The agency had reinvestigated the case of the killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report. The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Vikas Parishad contributes Rs 2.11 cr to PM Cares Fund: Govt

A non-profit making social organisation, Bharat Vikas Parishad BVP, has contributed Rs 2.11 crore to the PM CARES Fund through Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday. Acknowledging...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...

Delhi records 1,984 fresh cases, taking COVID-19 tally to over 2.73 lakh; death count 5,272: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,984 fresh cases, taking COVID-19 tally to over 2.73 lakh death count 5,272 Authorities....

NSE launches new version of RFQ platform for debt securities

To cater to requirements of bond markets, leading stock exchange NSE on Monday launched the new version of&#160;Request for Quote RFQ platform. The RFQ platform for debt securities was launched in February that allows market participants to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020