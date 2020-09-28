Left Menu
Govt scientist kidnapped after honey-trap, rescued in Noida

Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:18 IST
A junior scientist at a top government agency, who was kidnapped two days ago after he got honey-trapped, has been rescued from a hotel room in Noida and three people, including a woman, have been arrested, police said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist's family approached the police saying they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release, officials said.

Official sources confirmed to PTI that the 45-year-old man worked as a junior scientist at a top government organisation in Delhi. "He was held hostage in a room in a OYO hotel in Sector 41 from where he was rescued on Sunday," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh told reporters.

Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said. Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, is the operator of the OYO hotel where the victim was held hostage and assaulted by the kidnappers, Singh said.

According to sources, the arrested woman is related to a Noida-based former participant of Bigg Boss and claims to be linked to a political party, but the officer said, “We do not have any such official details right now”. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to UP government Awanish Awasthi announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate for cracking the case and rescuing the victim, according to an official statement.

The scientist, who lives in Noida Sector 77, had left home around 5.30 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he was going to Noida City Centre to buy some items for home. "But he did not return till late in the night after which his wife got a call from an unidentified person who told her that her husband has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 10 lakh for his safe release," according to a police statement.

Unbeknown to the wife, the scientist had searched for a “massage parlour” online after which he got connected with a man who asked him to meet him Saturday evening at the Noida City Centre, from where he was kidnapped, police said. “The wife tried to arrange the money but could not and then approached the local Sector 49 police Sunday afternoon after which top officials took note of the matter and an investigation launched to rescue the man,” they said in the statement. Ranvijay Singh told reporters, “He (the scientist) had apparently looked up for contact of a spa online and got a number. When he contacted the number he was asked by a man, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, to reach a location (Noida City Centre). When he reached the location, he was asked to leave behind his car and go with the man. He agreed and went to the hotel with the man, considering he would get the services he had sought.” “However, he was trapped in the hotel room by the accused, who then assaulted him and later called his family to demand the ransom,” the additional DCP said.

He added that there are multiple gangs operating in the NCR, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, that honey trap people and loot them or demand ransom after kidnapping them. Recently, two or three such gangs including Delhi's Sonu Punjaban gang, were busted and the accused sent to jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said.

“This gang worked similarly. It floated its contact number and connected with gullible customers, called them to some location and once the person would fall into their trap, they would then seek ransom from their family for release,” he said. A preliminary interrogation of the accused and evidence collected from the spot suggest that the gang had kidnapped three or four people previously, he said, adding some devices, phones and documents have been seized which suggest that the gang was active for at least four months.

“This episode was also a part of their usual criminal activity,” the officer said. The Honda City car of the scientist has been recovered and a search is on two nab the absconding members of the gang, police said.

