C'garh: 7 Naxal aides held for gun manufacture, supply

Seven Naxal supporters allegedly involved in gun manufacturing and supply for the ultras were arrested from Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. Those held were identified as Chaitu Mandavi (50), his brother Somji Mandavi (31), Hanesh Dugga (30), Manglu Ram Mandavi (25), Saudher Nureti (25), Somaru Nureti (25) and Sundar Lal Aanchla (24), he said. "Chaitu was engaged in manufacturing and repairing of country-made weapons for the Maoists.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven Naxal supporters allegedly involved in gun manufacturing and supply for the ultras were arrested from Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. They were held near Jugda village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of Border Security Force's 4th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation on September 26, an official said.

"The team spotted suspicious activity in a hut and encircled the spot. While one person fled from the spot with a single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) gun, seven people were arrested," he said. Those held were identified as Chaitu Mandavi (50), his brother Somji Mandavi (31), Hanesh Dugga (30), Manglu Ram Mandavi (25), Saudher Nureti (25), Somaru Nureti (25) and Sundar Lal Aanchla (24), he said.

"Chaitu was engaged in manufacturing and repairing of country-made weapons for the Maoists. So far, he has provided around 50 SBML guns to them. He charged Rs 2,000 per weapon," he informed. Hanesh, Manglu and Somaru had arrived there to place orders for guns to supply to Naxals, he added.

The others used to put up Naxal posters and banners, the official said.

