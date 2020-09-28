Armed men loot over Rs 4 lakh cash from petrol pump in UP's Shamli

Two armed men looted cash worth over Rs four lakh from a petrol pump on Kairana Road in Shamli district on Monday, police said. The accused arrived at the petrol pump on a two-wheeler and looted the cash at gunpoint, Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said.

An FIR was lodged and an investigation was underway, he said, adding that the police are yet make any arrest in the case. According to the complaint filed by the manager of the petrol pump, the miscreants looted cash worth Rs 4,06,670 and fled the scene, Kumar said.