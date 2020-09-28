Left Menu
Development News Edition

193rd Gunners Day celebrated by Regiment of Artillery in Hyderabad

The 193rd Gunners Days was celebrated by the Regiment of Artillery on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Artillery Centre in Golconda, Hyderabad.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:36 IST
193rd Gunners Day celebrated by Regiment of Artillery in Hyderabad
The 193rd Gunners Days being celebrated by the Regiment of Artillery. . Image Credit: ANI

The 193rd Gunners Days was celebrated by the Regiment of Artillery on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Artillery Centre in Golconda, Hyderabad. As per a statement, Brigadier RR Kumar, Commandant, Artillery Centre paid homage to the fallen soldiers while taking all COVID-19 precautions and Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, conveyed his best wishes to the serving and retired personnel and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty towards the Indian Army and the nation.

"September 28th is celebrated as the Gunners Day every year as on this day in 1827 Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery equipped with 2.5-inch Guns was raised. Presently it forms part of the 57 Field Regiment," the statement said. It added that the rapidly progressing transformation of the Indian artillery into a state-of-the-art combat force by equipping itself with modern weapon systems incorporating the latest technological advancements will help the Gunners in honouring their motto, "Sarvatra Izzat-O-Iqbal-- Everywhere with Honour and Glory.

Today, the artillery boasts of a dynamic inventory which ranges from Ballistic Missile, Multi Barrel Rocket launchers, High Mobility Guns, Mortars Precision Guided Munitions for the destruction of enemy targets to Radars, UAVs and Electro-optic devices for locating and carryout Post Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA). With rich traditions and gallant achievements, the Regiment of Artillery is proud of a glorious past. It has acquitted itself as the battle-winning factor on every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The regiment boasts of one Victoria Cross, one Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-independence era and one Ashok Chakra, seven Maha Vir Chakras, nine Kirti Chakras, 101 Vir Chakras, 63 Shaurya Chakras, six Bar to Sena Medal, 485 Sena Medals besides many other decorations. The accurate artillery fire on enemy positions during the Kargil war had reduced their defences to rubble thereby degrading the enemy's fighting potential.

The Artillery is amongst the forefront arms of the Indian Army engaged in modernising in terms of equipment and support systems. All these modernisation programme upgrades will enhance the reach and precision of the Artillery and strengthen its punch against the enemies under the "Make in India" initiative of the Government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: G-20 gathering of world leaders to be virtual

Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year, said on Monday that the upcoming November gathering of world leaders will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom had originally planned to host...

U.S. judge urges Apple, Epic Games to put antitrust claims before jury

A federal judge in California on Monday urged Apple Inc and Fortnite creator Epic Games to take their antitrust dispute before a jury, saying the higher courts would be less likely to overturn the result.I know Im just a stepping stone for ...

Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10

A special NIA court here on Monday adjourned hearing in a prayer by the National Investigation Agency for custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities PCAPA, after his lawye...

Saudi Arabia says it busted terrorist cell trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Saudi Arabia took down a terrorist cell this month that had received training from Irans Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives, the spokesman for the presidency of state security said on Monday.In a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020