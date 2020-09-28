Left Menu
Congress organises nationwide protests against farms laws, memoranda submitted to governors

As part of its protest against the three farm laws, the Congress Party on Monday held nationwide protests in state capitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress PCC workers marching from Ridge to Raj Bhawan (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As part of its protest against the three farm laws, the Congress Party on Monday held nationwide protests in state capitals. An AICC release said that the protests were aimed at making the government listen to the voice of farmers and "withdraw the atrocious anti-farmers bills passed by the central government".

It alleged that the laws were aimed at "creating corporate monopolies in the farm produce procurement sector". Chief Ministers, PCC chiefs, party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and party office bearers assembled in state headquarters and marched to the Raj Bhavans to lodge their protest against the legislation.

The workers and leaders in Delhi assembled at Raj Ghat to march to Lieutenant Governor's office. The release said that Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Sigh along with his ministers and senior leaders assembled at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. "After paying floral tributes to his memorial, all leaders sat on a 'dharna' protesting against the totalitarian ways of the Modi government," the release said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum urging the immediate withdrawal "of the anti-farmers bills". The release said that Congress leaders and workers in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Telangana, Goa Assam, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal protested and marched to the respective Raj Bhawans and submitted memoranda.

The release said leaders in Maharashtra and Jharkhand also met Governors and handed over the Congress party memorandum. "At some places like Lucknow and Benaras, Congress party workers and leaders were arrested and forcibly taken away in buses. Protesters from Youth Congress also expressed vehement opposition to the anti-farmer bills at various places," the release said.

In Chandigarh, party workers participated in foot march and tractor rally and marched towards the Punjab Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum. In Himachal Pradesh, state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other leaders took part in a march and submitted a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Congress President also appealed to all Congress-ruled state governments to explore possibilities of "bypassing" the legislation by passing laws in state legislatures "so that farmers could be spared from the grave injustice done by the central government". The memorandum submitted to Governors and addressed to the President termed the laws as "draconian" and sought their withdrawal.

The Congress will observe "Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas" on October 2 by holding dharnas and marches in every assembly and district headquarters across the country, the release said.

