Odisha HC grants 3-month interim bail to mining scam accused Deepak Gupta

The Orissa High Court on Monday granted interim bail for three months to Deepak Gupta, the prime accused in the over Rs 1,500-crore mining scam in Keonjhar district of the state. Gupta's bail applications have been rejected by the high court and the supreme court on multiple occasions.

Arrested in September 2013 for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of about Rs 1,524 crore through illegal mining of iron ore in Uliburu area of Keonjhar between 2004 and 2009, Gupta has been serving time in prison for almost seven years now, barring a one-month interim bail. Granting the interim bail from October 1 to January 2, 2021, Justice S K Sahoo asked Gupta to furnish cash security of Rs 1 crore in the shape of fixed deposit and bail bond of Rs 2 crore with two local solvent sureties each for the like amount.

Gupta was arrested by Balasore district vigilance sleuths under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC, and his first bail application was rejected by the high court in January 2014.