Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen on motorcycle kill journalist in Honduras

There are currently 44 journalists receiving protection because they have experienced threats or harassment. “We have decided to withdraw, until there is some real action on solving the deaths of journalists and the system is reformed,” Rodríguez said.

PTI | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:14 IST
Gunmen on motorcycle kill journalist in Honduras
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot to death a journalist in Honduras who had worked in radio and television before starting his own social media information channel. A relative said Monday that journalist Luis Almendares was getting out of his car to visit a store when the attackers drove up and shot him to death before fleeing.

The attack took place Sunday in the city of Comayagua. Still alive, Almendares began taping the scene of the attack with his cellphone. He died later at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, the capital. Almendares worked for Radio Globo and TV Azteca in the past. Known for his hard-hitting style, he frequently accused the police and the government of wrongdoing.

Relatives said he had reported receiving death threats in the past. The Honduran association of journalists says 87 media workers had been killed in the country since 2001. Only about seven of those killings have resulted in prosecutions.

In July, a television reporter and a cameraman were shot to death in La Ceiba, a town on Honduras' northern Caribbean coast that has been wracked by gang violence in the past. The president of the Honduran association of journalists, Dagoberto Rodríguez, said the group had decided to stop participating in a government protection program. There are currently 44 journalists receiving protection because they have experienced threats or harassment.

"We have decided to withdraw, until there is some real action on solving the deaths of journalists and the system is reformed," Rodríguez said. "We do not want the cases in the program to be so bureaucratic, and we want a real budget to protect threatened journalists, because the funding now only serves to pay for (program) employees."(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 smartphones in India. The latest update brings new camera features, performance improvements and September 2020 security patch to both the phones.The...

Coronavirus remakes South Koreans' Thanksgiving traditions

The coronavirus forced 84-year-old Chung Seong-ran to do something new to celebrate South Koreas Thanksgiving holiday instead of being visited by her daughter. With a welfare workers help, Chung sent a video greeting to her daughter for the...

India, Japan naval exercise JIMEX-2020 concludes

The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force JMSDF, completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to...

Soccer-Dubai club Al-Nasr sign Israel midfielder Saba in historic deal

Al-Nasr have signed midfielder Dia Saba from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou RF on a two-year deal, becoming the first Arab club to sign a player from Israel. The move comes less than two weeks after the United Arab Emirates normalised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020