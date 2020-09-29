6.5 kg heroin seized by BSF along IB in Punjab
The BSF personnel seized 6.5 kg of heroin along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said The seizure was made near a Border Out Post (BOP), they said According to BSF sources, the border guarding troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fencing near BOP 'Shamas' area following which they sounded an alert.PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:17 IST
The BSF personnel seized 6.5 kg of heroin along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said
The seizure was made near a Border Out Post (BOP), they said
According to BSF sources, the border guarding troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fencing near BOP 'Shamas' area following which they sounded an alert. Later, a search operation was carried out during which six packets of heroin weighing 6.5 kg were seized. On September 24, the BSF had seized 13 kg of heroin from an area close to BOP Rattoke.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Ferozepur
- Border Out Post