Left Menu
Development News Edition

6.5 kg heroin seized by BSF along IB in Punjab

The BSF personnel seized 6.5 kg of heroin along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said The seizure was made near a Border Out Post (BOP), they said According to BSF sources, the border guarding troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fencing near BOP 'Shamas' area following which they sounded an alert.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:17 IST
6.5 kg heroin seized by BSF along IB in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BSF personnel seized 6.5 kg of heroin along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said

The seizure was made near a Border Out Post (BOP), they said

According to BSF sources, the border guarding troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fencing near BOP 'Shamas' area following which they sounded an alert. Later, a search operation was carried out during which six packets of heroin weighing 6.5 kg were seized. On September 24, the BSF had seized 13 kg of heroin from an area close to BOP Rattoke.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi gives more time to investors of Blessing Agro, Asurre Agrowtech to submit refund claims

Sebi has extended till October 16 the last date for investors of Blessing Agro Farm and Asurre Agrowtech to submit claims for refund of money invested by them in the illegal investment schemes floated by the firms. Earlier, the last date fo...

Guj: 3 labourers killed in building collapse in Vadodara

Three labourers were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gujarats Vadodara city in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. Besides, one labourer was rescued from the debris, fire officer Amit Chaudhary...

Table Tennis-Durban to host 2023 World Championships

The 2023 World Table Tennis Championships will be staged in Durban, South Africa, the first time since 1939 the tournament has been staged on the African continent. Durban beat 2017 hosts Dusseldorf 90-39 in a vote by members of the Interna...

You're kidding me? Children's haircut costs rise most in post-lockdown Germany

Despite a sales tax trim, the cost of a haircut has soared in post-lockdown Germany and rose most for children last month, followed by men and least of all for women, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. The average price of a hai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020