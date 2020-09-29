6.5 kg heroin seized by BSF along IB in Punjab

The BSF personnel seized 6.5 kg of heroin along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, officials said

The seizure was made near a Border Out Post (BOP), they said

According to BSF sources, the border guarding troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fencing near BOP 'Shamas' area following which they sounded an alert. Later, a search operation was carried out during which six packets of heroin weighing 6.5 kg were seized. On September 24, the BSF had seized 13 kg of heroin from an area close to BOP Rattoke.