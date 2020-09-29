Armenia reports first death on its soil after Azeri shelling

Armenia reports first death on its soil after Azeri shellingReuters | Yerevan | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:21 IST
A civilian was killed on Tuesday in the Armenian town of Vardenis after it was shelled by Azeri artillery and targeted in a drone attack, Armenia's foreign ministry said, the first casualty on Armenian soil since fighting broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of firing into each other's territory, far from the conflict zone in the breakaway Azeri region backed by Yerevan, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s raged for a third day.
Azerbaijan's defence ministry said that from Vardenis the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region inside Azerbaijan. Armenia denied those reports.
