Left Menu
Development News Edition

2G scam: HC allows CBI, ED pleas to conduct early hearing on appeals

He had said if the arguments are not completed in the matter before retirement of the judge, they will have to start afresh. The CBI has also sought advancing the hearing of the appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:34 IST
2G scam: HC allows CBI, ED pleas to conduct early hearing on appeals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on the appeals challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case. Justice Brijesh Sethi, pronouncing the order, said the matter will be heard on day-to-day basis from October 5 at 2:30 PM.

The court said it will first hear arguments on 'leave to appeal' in the CBI case in which Raja and others were acquitted. The agencies have sought an early hearing of their 'leave to appeal' pleas which were earlier listed for October 12.

Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court. The agencies said substantial judicial time of the high court was consumed in hearing arguments in the case and it should be concluded before the retirement of the judge on November 30.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, representing the CBI and the ED, had said judicial time has already been invested in this matter and it should not go as bad investment. He had said if the arguments are not completed in the matter before retirement of the judge, they will have to start afresh.

The CBI has also sought advancing the hearing of the appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe. The acquitted individuals and firms have opposed the pleas saying the agencies have not shown the urgency so far and during the COVID-19 pandemic, courts are following a particular sequence in conducting proceedings giving priority to cases where accused/ convicts are in jail and that pattern should not be disturbed.

They had submitted that in view of the current pandemic situation, which is becoming more severe by the day and the physical functioning of the high court is also restricted, it is also not possible for the parties to fully prepare and instruct the counsel and hearing of the instant matter in this restricted environment would cause severe prejudice to them. The CBI and the ED sought early virtual hearing of their appeals saying that the country's largest trial, which was conducted at the public exchequer's cost, be brought to its logical conclusion.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and the ED cases related to the scam. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura; Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia; Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the 2G case filed by the CBI.

Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka and directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal were also acquitted in the CBI case. The special court had also acquitted Swan Telecom (P) Limited; Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Limited; Reliance Telecom Limited; film producer Karim Morani and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar in the CBI case.

On the same day, the special court also acquitted 19 accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in the ED case. On March 19 2018, the ED approached the high court challenging the special court's order acquitting all the accused.

A day later, the CBI too challenged in the high court the acquittal of the accused in the case..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector...

Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maha BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers. A slew of measures to increase the pr...

People News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.The joy of birdsong graces David Attenboroughs lockdownBritish naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the ...

Early closing for some Polish bars as COVID infections rise

Restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas of Poland worst affected by the coronavirus, the health minister said, adding that there would be no nationwide lockdown.Poland reported 1,326 new COVID-19 infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020