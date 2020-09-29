Cook arrested for sodomising 8-year old boy

A 54-year old cook was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising an eight-year-old boy at Athipalayam in the city. The man, who works in a mess, took the boy, his neighbour, to the first floor of his house yesterday when his parents were away and indulged in the act, police said.

The boy narrated the incident to his mother when she returned, following which the woman filed a complaint with police and he was arrested. He has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.