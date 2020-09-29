Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 14pc families buy high star ACs, cost remains key barrier: CEEW

About 14 per cent of Indian families surveyed purchased four or five star rated air conditioners (ACs) as cost remained the key barrier to buy power efficient ACs, according to studies by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:00 IST
Only 14pc families buy high star ACs, cost remains key barrier: CEEW
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

About 14 percent of Indian families surveyed purchased four or five star rated air conditioners (ACs) as cost remained the key barrier to buy power efficient ACs, according to studies by the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW). The studies found that 93 percent of households in tier-II cities, that are aware of the star labeling program, find it useful, the CEEW said in a statement.

However, only 14 percent purchased a four or five star AC (air conditioner). Over 75 percent of households attributed the cost of the AC as a barrier to purchasing a high star AC, it added. The studies based on a survey and a randomized control trial (RCT) experiment, recommended lowering of GST (good and services tax) on highly efficient products from 28 percent to under 5 percent to successfully allow for competition with low-efficiency products.

The studies are based on a door-to-door survey conducted across 400 plus households in four Indian cities of Dhanbad, Madurai, Meerut, and Vadodara. A significant markdown in the GST would allow for more favorable competition towards higher efficiency products, and also encourage industry to create financing schemes and encourage further product development for this segment of ACs specifically, it opined. Shikha Bhasin, Programme Lead at CEEW, and lead author of the studies said, "India has led one of the most successful energy-labeling programs globally. These studies are an attempt to gauge its impact in non-tier I cities, and address gaps to better the energy efficiency trajectory of our cooling sector." Bhasin further said that significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is available if households adopt better AC use practices. The survey, however, found that only a third of households believed there to be any relationship between servicing and the maintenance of energy efficiency, and 71 percent of households would not prefer spending more than 1–1.5 hours on servicing. Moreover, it found that 24 percent of households would prefer paying less than Rs 300 per servicing.

Around 60 percent of the respondents reported a substantial or large contribution of ACs in their monthly electricity bill. However, only 26 percent of households identified any specific AC servicing practices as having a direct impact on the electricity load, electricity consumption, or efficiency of an AC unit. Given the constant rise in temperatures, India will pose the fastest growth in cooling demand in the world (8-fold overall and 11-fold for residential cooling) over the next two decades. The adoption of energy-efficient behaviors among AC users, thus, becomes necessary. To promote energy-efficient behaviors, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had launched a consumer awareness campaign to encourage the use of ACs at 24°C or higher among residential consumers. The CEEW studies found that though 46 percent of the respondents indicated that temperature setting had an impact on an AC's energy consumption, 73 percent of consumers still used their AC at a temperature of 23°C or lower. The two CEEW studies are 'Do Residential AC Buyers Prioritise Energy Efficiency? Indian Consumer Perceptions and Purchases' and 'Consumer Behaviour and Climate Action: Insights from a Randomised Control Trial Experiment in India's Residential Cooling Sector'.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed 2 times on first day of bidding

State-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders initial public offer IPO was subscribed 2 times on the first day of bidding itself. The IPO to raise Rs 444 crore received bids for 6,39,74,227 shares against 3,05,99,017 units on offer.The...

Israelis protest bill to stifle protests during coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday against a government-backed bill likely to stifle protests near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus home during the current coronavirus lockdown. The proposed law, which the gov...

Health News Roundup: PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbs;

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson corrected himself on Tuesday after appearing uncertain about basic social distancing rules that wi...

Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020