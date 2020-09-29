3 held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from West Bengal's Siliguri
Matigara police seized 1.2-kg brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from a goods vehicle on National Highway-31 and arrested three persons in this connection on Monday night.
Siliguri Metropolitan Police said they were produced before a local court on Tuesday. (ANI)
