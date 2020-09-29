Muzaffarnagar: Police releases images of 3 suspects in murder case of medical store owner

The Muzaffarnagar police on Tuesday released the pictures of the three accused in the murder case of a medical store owner who was shot dead at his residence earlier this month. A reward of Rs 25,000 each has also been announced for information leading to the arrest of the three accused, officials said.

The incident had taken place at the district’s Morna village on September 17 when medical store owner Anuj Karanwal was killed by some men at his home. Five people, identified as Ashish, Sohanvir, Brijpal, Rina and Raju, have been arrested in the case so far, while the key three accused -- Pankaj, Ajit and Kapil -- are still absconding, the officials said.

Tensions had prevailed in the area after the murder, which was condemned by different political parties and the victim’s family had threatened to migrate from the village..