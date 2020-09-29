Left Menu
UP govt should ensure justice is done immediately in Hathras gang-rape case: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government should fulfil its duty by ensuring that justice is done immediately in the Hathras gang-rape case. There is no place in society for heinous crimes like rape and criminals, he said. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government should fulfil its duty by ensuring that justice is done immediately in the Hathras gang-rape case. There is no place in society for heinous crimes like rape and criminals, he said.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. The woman, who suffered spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. "Words aren't enough to condemn the heinous crime that happened with a daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Heinous crimes like rape and criminals have no place in society," Pilot said in a tweet in Hindi.

"That daughter died today. Actually, this is hope dying. The UP government should fulfil its duty by ensuring justice is done immediately in this case," he said. The victim had gone to the fields with her mother when she was gang-raped. The accused tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt. In the process, she bit her tongue and suffered cuts on it.

She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh in a critical condition..

