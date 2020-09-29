Left Menu
Hungary says new EU proposal on rule of law conditions "unacceptable"

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:11 IST
Hungary considers a new proposal by the European Union presidency to tie future EU aid to rule of law conditions "unacceptable," Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Varga said the proposal, made this week by Germany, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, would constitute a unilateral modification of the bloc's founding treaties. It would thereby violate the rule of law and amounted to "blackmail".

