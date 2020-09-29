Kerala homestay owner, two others in serious condition after consuming spurious liquor

Three people including the owner of a homestay, who allegedly consumed spurious liquor on September 26, are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday. While one person, being treated at a hospital near Angamaly, has lost around 70 per cent of his eyesight, the condition of two of his friends are very serious and they are in the Intensive Care Unit of a private medical college hospital, they said.

According to police, the three, including a friend and a helper of the homestay owner, consumed spurious liquor during their stay at the homestay in Chithirapuram in Idukki district on Saturday. They were taken to the hospitals the next day as they complained about health complications.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.