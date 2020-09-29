Seven held for ganja consumption
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:28 IST
Seven people were arrested for consuming ganja in a raid conducted within the Mangaluru division of excise department on Tuesday, official sources said. The raid was carried out under the instructions of joint excise commissioner Shailaja Kote by a team led by superintendent Vinod Kumar and deputy superintendent Shivaprasad.
The team also seized 500 gm of ganja during the raid. Cases have been registered against the accused, the sources said.
