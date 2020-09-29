Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act

A Delhi Court dismissed the bail plea of Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act, and observed if a journalist who is an important brick in the fourth pillar of democracy decides to act with the intention to destabilise and negatively impact the sustainability and survival of democracy, that would be the darkest day in the free press movement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:47 IST
Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court dismissed the bail plea of Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act, and observed if a journalist who is an important brick in the fourth pillar of democracy decides to act with the intention to destabilise and negatively impact the sustainability and survival of democracy, that would be the darkest day in the free press movement. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, while rejecting the bail plea noted that if the accused released on bail at this stage, he may attempt to hamper the investigation.

The court also noted that the case file which includes not only the disclosure statement of the accused person but also other materials which were recovered at his instance coupled with the preliminary electronic evidence collected by the investigating agency points towards the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence under section 3/4 and 5 of Officials Secrets Act, 1923. The court also said, "An independent press is stated to be the Fourth Pillar of democracy and journalist is an important brick in the said pillar of democracy. The foundation of democracy cannot be shaken if all the pillars of democracy including the Press works towards stability and growth. However, if a journalist who is an important brick in the fourth pillar of democracy decides to act with the intention to destabilise and negatively impact the sustainability and survival of democracy, that would be the darkest day in the free press movement."

Senior Advocate Adish C Aggarwala with lawyer Amish Aggarwala, appeared for Rajeev Sharma and stated that his client is being framed in a false case as he has not committed any offence. Sharma's lawyer also submitted that his client is 61-year-old man, who is suffering from several medical ailments and there is high risk to keep him in custody during COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma's counsel said that there is no possibility of him fleeing from justice, influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Sharma was arrested by Special Cell under the official secrets Act, accusing him of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. Sharma was arrested on September 14. According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the countrys cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf A...

MP: 2 Rly engineers accused of rape dismissed from service

The services of two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway accused of raping a 22-year-old woman were terminated on Tuesday by higher authorities for indulging in immoral activities and violating service rules, officials s...

On CBI, ED plea, Delhi HC allows early hearing in 2G case

While allowing early hearing in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked that the judge must not succumb to pessimism and it is not expected from him to sit leisurely with his pen down and to say that he wil...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020