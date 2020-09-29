Left Menu
Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigation Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:38 IST
Representative Image

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigation

Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". It said that the other two accused -- a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man - were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, who passed the order on Monday, observed "If a journalist who is an important brick in the Fourth pillar of democracy decides to act with the intention to destabilize and negatively impact the sustainability and survival of democracy, that would be a darkest day in the Free Press Movement," PTI UK IJT RKSRKS

