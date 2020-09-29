Ensure time-bound sanction to prosecute govt employees in corruption cases: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to come up with a time-bound arrangement of granting sanction to prosecute government employees in corruption cases. He said any delay in granting the sanction to prosecute has a negative impact on the morale of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel and encourages corruption.

Gehlot, while reviewing the functioning of ACB via videoconferencing, said the system of appointing the chief vigilance officer in departments to curb corruption should also be strengthened, according to a statement. He said the annual declaration of property by gazetted officers, including All India Services and State Services, should also be made compulsory for all government personnel to bring transparency in government work.

The chief minister said the ACB's helpline, 1064, should be publicised so that people can easily reach out to the bureau with their complaints. For this, Gehlot said, posters providing information about the helpline should be put up in all government offices.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the ACB helpline received 1,107 complaints regarding disproportionate assets, misuse of post and bribe in the last three months. Based on these, the bureau successfully laid traps to nab the culprits in 25 operations. Gehlot directed the officials not to reveal the identity of the complainant. He said proper protection should be provided to those who raise their voice against corruption so that they do not face any kind of trouble.

In the last two years, the bureau has carried out more than 500 operations in which it laid traps to nab the culprits, ACB Director General Alok Tripathi said..