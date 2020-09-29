Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nixi permits Net4India domain name customers to shift to other registrars

National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) on Tuesday said it has allowed migration of websites with ".in" extension from the servers of insolvency-bound Net4India to other registrars to avoid disruption in online activities of portal owners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:50 IST
Nixi permits Net4India domain name customers to shift to other registrars

National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) on Tuesday said it has allowed migration of websites with ".in" extension from the servers of insolvency-bound Net4India to other registrars to avoid disruption in online activities of portal owners. Around 73,000 websites with ".in" extension were facing uncertainty following closure of Net4India, a website name and hosting service seller.

Nixi has allowed continuation of service of the impacted website till December 2020 even if they are unable to pay renewal fee for their domain name. The non profit organisation, managed by IT ministry, facilitates exchange of domestic Internet traffic between the peering internet service providers members. "Nixi has started permitting end users of ".IN" Domain to migrate to other registrars (other than Net 4 India). Nixi has executed 64 such requests successfully," Nixi said in a statement. Net4India services are on the verge of closure as it is undergoing a liquidation process. "In recent days, Nixi was informed that Net 4 India, who is one of the registrar of NIXI for Country code domain “.IN” is closing. Nixi has decided not to discontinue the .IN Services for those .IN domain end users whose renewal is due till December, 2020," Nixi said.

Every country has been assigned a specific website extension called country code top level domain (ccTLD) which matches their name which in case of India is ".in". Entities having interest in a country get a choice to book their website name with ccTLD associated with it. Government delegated management of the ".in" website extension to Nixi in 2004. The internet exchange appoints registrar to sell and market ".in" domain against some charges. Every website owner needs to renew it annually for the continuity of the website by paying a fee determined by the registrar. In case of Net4India, Nixi has deferred renewal fee payment till the end of this year. "As the Net4 insolvency case is referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Nixi is closely watching the outcome," Nixi said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Iran state media: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Irans southeast, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, ad...

With masked guests, Dior returns to catwalk in Paris

Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week in earnest on Tuesday with a socially-distanced runway show as models paraded around an art installation recalling Gothic-style stained-glass windows to a live choir performance. Fashion brands a...

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat has been beached at Alang in Gujarat for scrapping, but a company is making last-ditch efforts to salvage the symbol of Indias rich maritime heritage. An official of the company said it has reached an ...

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Indian Premier League....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020