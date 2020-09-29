Scoreboard 2 last

Scoreboard 2 lastPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:36 IST
Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Bairstow b Rashid Khan 34 Shreyas Iyer c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 17 Rishabh Pant c Priyam Garg b Rashid Khan 28 Shimron Hetmyer c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 21 Marcus Stoinis lbw b T Natarajan 11 Axar Patel b Khaleel Ahmed 5 Kagiso Rabada not out 15 Anrich Nortje not out 3 Extras: (LB-6, W-5) 11 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 147 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 42-2, 62-3, 104-4, 117-5, 126-6, 138-7
Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-2, K Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-43-1, T Natarajan 4-0-25-1, Abhishek Sharma 4-0-34-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-3.
