Hezbollah chief tells France's Macron can't act like Lebanon's ruler

Macron criticized Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties, Hezbollah and its ally Amal, whose demand to name some ministers, particularly the finance post, was at the heart of the logjam. "Who says it's a betrayal?" Nasrallah retorted on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hezbollah's leader said on Tuesday his Shi'ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon out of crisis but that did not mean French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country's ruler.

In a televised address, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah remained ready for dialogue under the French roadmap to pull the nation out of financial meltdown. But he called for reviewing what he called "patronizing behaviour". Macron, president of former colonial power France who has led foreign aid efforts, rebuked Lebanese sectarian leaders for failing to swiftly agree a new government. It was the first step in the French plan seeking to rally them to launch reforms that could unlock billions of dollars: cash Lebanon desperately needs.

The French president said he was "ashamed" of Lebanese politicians and deemed it a betrayal as his initiative faltered. Macron criticized Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties, Hezbollah and its ally Amal, whose demand to name some ministers, particularly the finance post, was at the heart of the logjam.

"Who says it's a betrayal?" Nasrallah retorted on Tuesday. "We did not commit to agreeing a government in any shape or form." "We welcomed President Macron when he visited Lebanon and we welcomed the French initiaitve, but not for him to be judge, jury and executioner, and ruler of Lebanon."

Narallah accused Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri, along with other former prime ministers, of pulling the strings in an attempt to exploit the French intervention to score political points. He blamed them for seeking to sideline Hezbollah and its allies, which hold a majority in parliament. Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, tasked with forming a new Cabinet, quit at the weekend amid wrangling over seats. He had sought to shake up control of ministries, some of which have been held by the same factions for years, including the finance post - which will have a hand in drawing up plans for moving out of the economic collapse.

The crisis, Lebanon's worst since its 1975-1990 civil war, has pushed the country to the breaking point, eroding its currency. Macron swept in after the huge August blast at Beirut's port, which killed nearly 200 people, ravaged the capital and prompted the government to resign. The Amal Movement, which picked the last finance minister, said earlier it respected Macron's role but was "surprised" by his comments holding it responsible for the deadlock.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...

Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The l...

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.Speaking in a video to the United Nations Gen...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...
