Private school teacher in J-K's Pulwama held for threatening locals

Pulwama Police has arrested a private school teacher for his alleged involvement in threatening and intimidation of locals by pasting threat posters in Kakapora area here. "Police station Kakapora received a complaint from locals of Gundipora Kakapora stated that on September 10, 2020, posters purportedly on behalf of Lashker-I-Islam were found pasted here," read a release by police.

Police said that the posters depicting threat message to some youth including few female students besides, their involvement in adultery/prostitution and informers of security forces. The posters thereby created fear psychosis among the general public especially those who have been given life threat, police added.

The accused has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Dar resident of Gundibagh Kakapora. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. "During further investigation, officers learnt that the accused person was having some personal enmity with some persons of the area and in order to defame them, he had prepared posters on the letterhead of fake outfit and pasted them at public places. Pertinently, the accused is working as a teacher in a Private Educational Institute at Pampore," read the release. (ANI)