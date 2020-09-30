Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special court to pronounce its judgement today

A special CBI court will pronounce its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case today.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:29 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special court to pronounce its judgement today
Visual from Lucknow, High Court. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court will pronounce its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case today. The judgement by the court is likely to come around 11 am. Taking this into account security has been tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing in connection with the incident which took place in 1992.

There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court will pronounce its judgement on the rest 32 accused, who have been asked to be physically present in the court. However, owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused are likely to be exempted from personally appearing in the court.

A meeting over the security details for today had been held a day earlier in which it was decided that the accused and their advocates would enter the court premises through gate number 3. However, due to security reasons or for any other reasons, if there is a need to enter the premises through vehicles then gate number 6 can be used. The police department has been deputed to look after the arrangements of security in the court premises today.

Some of the high-profile personalities in the case include senior BJP leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh, among others. Apart from them, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, and others are also accused.

There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgement was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paving way for the construction of the Ram temple at the spot. Earlier, the Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiar, to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.

The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses -- Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh -- seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter. Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400-page written arguments in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier extended till August 31 the tenure of special CBI Judge SK Yadav and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgment in the case by that time. The apex court had later granted another month to special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce the judgment in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Molekule Air Purifiers Expand to India based on NRI's Invention that Destroys Airborne Pollutants

Molekule, the U.S. leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation PECO air purification technology will be available to Indian consumers through Amazon.in. This is Molekules fi...

One more extortion case against Bhiwandi AIMIM chief; 2 held

Thane, Sep 30 PTIThane police have registered one more case of extortion against Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. This i...

Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last one decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, add...

FACTBOX-Key provisions in Nigeria's oil overhaul bill

Nigerias oil reform bill is now with the National Assembly. Due to the political alignment of the legislature with the presidency, it has the best chance of passing into law in the 20-year history of reform efforts. Experts and internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020