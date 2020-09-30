Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal: Newborn stabbed multiple times; body found near temple

A two-day-old girl was stabbed to death by an unidentified person and the body dumped in a temple premises in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. A murder case has been registered against an unidentified person, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The police are trying to gather details from nearby hospitals about the birth of children in last one week, she said..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:19 IST
Bhopal: Newborn stabbed multiple times; body found near temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A two-day-old girl was stabbed to death by an unidentified person and the body dumped in a temple premises in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. The newborn's body having multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a shawl in the premises of a temple in Ayodhya Nagar area on Monday, they said.

The police sent the body for postmortem and its report received on Tuesday revealed that the child was attacked with a sharp tool multiple times on the stomach and back, Ayodhya Nagar police station in-charge Renu Murab said. A murder case has been registered against an unidentified person, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

The police are trying to gather details from nearby hospitals about the birth of children in last one week, she said.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Taneira by Titan continues to expand its footprint in India; launches its first store in Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India September 30 ANINewsVoir In its aim to expand reach in India, Taneira the youngest brand from the House of Titan, today launched its first store in Chennai at Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah, Chennai. This is Taneir...

Decision of special court to acquit all accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to SC judgement, Constitutional spirit: Cong.

Decision of special court to acquit all accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to SC judgement, Constitutional spirit Cong....

Japan military seeks record budget amid regional threats

Japans Defence Ministry is seeking a record-high budget of nearly 5.5 trillion yen 55 billion for fiscal 2021 to fund more purchases of costly American stealth fighters and expand its capability to counter possible threats in both cyber and...

Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP Police on family's claims

The NCW on Wednesday condemned the manner in which the Hathras gang-rape victim was cremated, saying it will seek explanation from the UP Police on it. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020