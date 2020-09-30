SC issues notice to Maha Assembly secretary on Arnab Goswami’s plea

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought Maharashtra Assembly secretary's response on journalist Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the show cause notice for initiation of breach of privilege motion against him for the reportage on actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the secretary seeking his response within a week.

The show cause notice has been issued to Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey in his news debates on Rajput's case. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said Goswami has not interfered with either the proceedings of any of the committees of the Assembly or the Assembly itself. "There is only breach of privilege notice and there is no motion initiated," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

"Where is this that the committee of the privilege has deliberated upon and decided," the bench asked Salve, adding, "Your contention is that an outsider cannot be summoned". Salve said a defamation complaint could be filed and there is no interference in the proceedings of the house.

"Interference is not needed to be physical only," the bench said. Salve argued that there should be interference in the functioning of the committees of the House or the House itself for initiation of breach of privilege motion against an outsider.

"Mr Salve, we still have the doubt that whether the matter has still gone to the privileges committee of the house," the bench said, adding, "We will issue notice." Salve said, "I (Goswami) hope I am fully protected". He said Goswami would come back to the court if anything happens. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI is probing the case.