Paris rocked by fighter jet breaking sound barrier
It was not immediately clear why a fighter plane was flying over Paris. A defence ministry spokesman confirmed it was a sonic boom but did not immediately offer further comment. The police urged people not to call emergency services. Paris has been tense since a knife attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Friday.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:01 IST
The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesday, the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.
The shockwave rattled windows, made birds fly up, and was heard in every part of the city, leading to a surge in phone calls to police. It was not immediately clear why a fighter plane was flying over Paris. A defense ministry spokesman confirmed it was a sonic boom but did not immediately offer further comment.
The police urged people not to call emergency services. Paris has been tense since a knife attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Friday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- French
- Charlie Hebdo
ALSO READ
Biden vows to rejoin Paris Agreement set new standards
US to rejoin Paris climate deal if Democrats voted to power: Joe Biden
Countries speaking about 2050 climate goals haven't done enough under Paris Agreement: Javadekar
Barr under fire over comparison of virus lock-in to slavery
Lessons learned from COVID frontline: A Paris hospital refines ICU treatment