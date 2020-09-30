Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri demolition: Welcome CBI court's judgment; don't create any new dispute, says Iqbal Ansari

Welcoming the decision of a special CBI court to acquit all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Iqbal Ansari -- who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case -- on Wednesday urged the nation not to create any new dispute.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:33 IST
Babri demolition: Welcome CBI court's judgment; don't create any new dispute, says Iqbal Ansari
Iqbal Ansari talks to reporters in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the decision of a special CBI court to acquit all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Iqbal Ansari -- who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case -- on Wednesday urged the nation not to create any new dispute. All accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, including senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, and Kalyan Singh, besides Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, were acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Ansari said that everybody knows what happened in Ayodhya. "Several people had filed cases in connection with it. But we want the dispute to end and not escalate. We respect the Constitution and the court's judgment. There should be no new dispute in the country now," he said, adding the CBI case should have ended last year with the Supreme Court order on the disputed site in Ayodhya. "When the Supreme Court judgment on the Babri Masjid site came in 2019, the whole country welcomed it. It's good that the CBI case has also come to an end today. This matter should have ended on November 9, 2019, only; it got unnecessarily stretched for a year," Ansari told reporters here.

The special CBI court on Wednesday held that the Babri Masjid demolition was done by anti-social elements and that it was not pre-planned, said advocate Prashant Singh Atal, counsel for Sakshi Maharaj. He added that the court acquitted all accused as there was not enough evidence against them. "Today the special CBI judge acquitted all 32 accused. It held that the accusations by the CBI were wrong. It also held that the evidence against the accused was not adequate. The court commented that the demolition was done by anti-social elements; VHP or Sangh had no hand in it. The leaders had, in fact, tried to stop the incident," Atal told reporters here.

He added the court held that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not follow the provisions of Section 65(B) of the Evidence Act; that is why all accused were acquitted. "About the photographs, the court said that the negatives were available but the CBI could not produce them. Also, video recordings were fabricated and tampered with," he added.

Another lawyer for the defendants said that the court opined that "karsewaks who had assembled in Ayodhya were there for karsewa". Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court, while six others, including senior BJP leader Advani, took part through videoconferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case, out of which 17 have passed away. The rest 32 had been asked to be physically present in the court. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

ONE Championship martial arts to return to action on October 9

Worlds greatest martial artists will be in action when ONE Championship returns for its next big blockbuster with ONE REIGN OF DYNASTIES on October 9. The card is headlined by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title clash. A co-main eve...

Common cold in past may provide protection from COVID-19: Study

People who have had a bout of seasonal or common cold in the past may get some protection from COVID-19, according to a study which suggests that immunity to the disease is likely to last a long time -- maybe even a lifetime. The study, pub...

Britain-Norway fishing deal is "crucial step forward" - UK chief negotiator

The new fishing deal Britain has signed with Norway is a crucial step forward for the UK, its chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.Delighted we have today signed a fisheries agreement with Norway. Its a crucial step forward...

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020