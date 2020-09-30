Armenian PM, Iran's Rouhani discuss Nagorno-Karabakh by phone

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call on Wednesday, Armenia's government press office said. Iran shares borders with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose forces have been involved in renewed clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.

"Iran's president expressed concerns on the tension between its two bordering countries and continuing military actions," the Armenian government statement said. The two leaders also discussed Turkey's participation in the conflict, something Ankara's ally Azerbaijan has denied. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Azerbaijan must take matters into its own hands and that Turkey would stand "with all its resources and heart" behind Baku.