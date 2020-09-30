Left Menu
TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal meeting U.S. security needs can't be closed -Mnuchin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that meet U.S. security requirements, including holding code in the United States, the short video app will be shut down.

"All of the code will have to be in the United States. Oracle will be responsible for rebuilding the code, sanitizing the code, making sure it's safe in their cloud, and ...it'll satisfy all of our requirements," Mnuchin told a CNBC investor conference.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Supreme Court-mandated pollution watchdog Environment Pollution Control Authority EPCA on Wednesday submitted its report to the apex court on Punjab-Haryana stubble burning.Bhure Lal, chairperson, EPCA said, EPCA has submitted a report to S...

The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday unanimously approved bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Aviation Administrations FAA aircraft certification process in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX...

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Wednesday, led by industrials and technology-related stocks, as officials rekindled the idea of an imminent fiscal stimulus package, while upbeat data suggested a domestic economic recovery was on track. ...

American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday local time, saying she and her Jumanji The Next Level star husband welcomed daughter Kaor...
