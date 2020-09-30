TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal meeting U.S. security needs can't be closed -Mnuchin

TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal meeting U.S. security needs can't be closed -MnuchinReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that meet U.S. security requirements, including holding code in the United States, the short video app will be shut down.
"All of the code will have to be in the United States. Oracle will be responsible for rebuilding the code, sanitizing the code, making sure it's safe in their cloud, and ...it'll satisfy all of our requirements," Mnuchin told a CNBC investor conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Oracle
- Steven Mnuchin
- United States
- TikTok
- CNBC
ALSO READ
Oracle-Tiktok deal to get Trump approval on Tuesday - CNBC
Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership
U.S. lawmakers raise questions about proposed Bytedance-Oracle deal
Trump says he's heard Oracle is 'very close' to a TikTok deal
Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership