Two arrested for ATM frauds in Ludhiana

Two persons have been arrested in Ludhiana for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by replacing their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them in making banking transactions at the kiosks, police said Wednesday. Sandeep Kumar alias Kala, a resident of Gurpal Nagar, and Mohit Kumar alias Sumit, of Daba road, defrauded more than 30 people in Ludhiana and nearby areas, said Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

They would roam around ATMs and offer help to illiterate or elderly people in withdrawing money from the cash dispensing machines and exchange the genuine ATM cards with fake ones after completing the transactions, Agrawal said. They would also cheat their victims into disclosing their ATM pin numbers, he said.

Police recovered Rs 9,000 in cash and nine ATM cards from them..