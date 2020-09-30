Left Menu
J-K reports 975 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 975 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,355 recoveries were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the Union Territory administration.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:41 IST
J-K reports 975 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 975 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,355 recoveries were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the Union Territory administration. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reach 75,070, including 56,872 recoveries and 1,181 deaths. The active cases in the Union Territory now stand at 17,017. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 29,271 were reported from Jammu and 45,799 cases were reported from Kashmir.

While the active coronavirus cases in Jammu stand at 9,942 with 342 deaths, the active coronavirus cases in Kashmir stand at 7,075 with 839 deaths. With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,179 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 97,497 in the country. (ANI)

