Jharkhand police seize Rs 91 lakh in cash from Bengal bound
The police seized Rs 91.05 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Jharkhands Dhanbad district and arrested four persons, an official said on Wednesday. Sources at Dhanbad Income Tax department said the car was intercepted on a piece of information provided by it. The police also recovered a handgun from the arrested persons.PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:35 IST
The police seized Rs 91.05 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Jharkhands Dhanbad district and arrested four persons, an official said on Wednesday. The car which was going to West Bengal from Bihar's Gaya district was intercepted at Barbadda on NH-2 on Tuesday night.
Income Tax officials are probing the matter and interrogating the men who were carrying the money, Superintendent of Police (City), R Ramkumar, said. Sources at Dhanbad Income Tax department said the car was intercepted on a piece of information provided by it.
The police also recovered a handgun from the arrested persons. The seized car, registered in West Bengal, has been kept at Barbadda police station of coal city.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Barbadda
- Gaya district
- NH
- Bihar
- Dhanbad Income Tax department
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment in husband's murder case
Forests in West Bengal to open for tourists from Sep 23
Bihar: Villagers in Gaya district opt for self-help, constructs bridge
NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala: Agency spokesperson. SKL PTI RC
NIA busts Pak-sponsored Al Qaeda module, arrests 9 terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal