Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's FGV disappointed with U.S. ban on its palm oil products

Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd has taken steps to fix allegations that it uses forced labour and is disappointed with the United States' ban on imports of its products over the claims, the company said on Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued the ban on FGV's products on Wednesday after a year-long investigation that the agency alleges showed abuse, deception, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and the keeping of identity documents.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 07:02 IST
Malaysia's FGV disappointed with U.S. ban on its palm oil products

Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd has taken steps to fix allegations that it uses forced labour and is disappointed with the United States' ban on imports of its products over the claims, the company said on Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued the ban on FGV's products on Wednesday after a year-long investigation that the agency alleges showed abuse, deception, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and the keeping of identity documents. FGV is the world's largest producer of palm oil, used in everything from food to cosmetics. The company and other suppliers have faced past allegations of human rights abuses.

"FGV is disappointed that such decision has been made when FGV has been taking concrete steps over the past several years in demonstrating its commitment to respect human rights and to uphold labour standards," the company said in a statement. {nL4N2GR3LD] The company said all the issues raised have been the subject of public discourse since 2015 and it has taken several steps to correct the situation, which are "documented and available in the public domain."

FGV will continue to engage with the CBP to clear its name, the company said. Shares in FGV dropped as much as 6.1% at the opening bell.

CBP said it was not able to share total imports by FGV but that the ban "will not have a significant impact on total U.S. imports of palm oil and palm oil products." There have been $147 billion worth of U.S. imports of palm oil products since August 2018, CBP said in an e-mail.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020