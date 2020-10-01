Left Menu
17-year-old rape victim tries to commit suicide by consuming poison in UP's Baghpat: Police

A teenage girl tried to commit suicide after she was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a neighbour, who has been arrested by police. An FIR against the accused, Naseem, was registered by the police on a complaint from the 17-year-old girl's father on Tuesday night. The rape survivor consumed poison on September 27 and fell unconscious.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A teenage girl tried to commit suicide after she was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a neighbour, who has been arrested by police. An FIR against the accused, Naseem, was registered by the police on a complaint from the 17-year-old girl's father on Tuesday night.

The rape survivor consumed poison on September 27 and fell unconscious. Once she regained her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father and named Naseem, a neighbour, as the culprit, following which the police complaint was lodged. According to the complainant, his daughter was not only raped, but also harassed and blackmailed by the accused, due to which she attempted to commit suicide.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said the accused has been arrested and a probe is on in the matter..

