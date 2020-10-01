EU to imminently launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill- RTE

EU to imminently launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill- RTEReuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:05 IST
The European Union will imminently launch legal action against the United Kingdom for a breach of the good faith articles in the Withdrawal Agreement, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Thursday. "RTE understands that legal action against the United Kingdom is imminent and that a draft 'letter of formal notice' has been finalised, triggering legal action," RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter.
"The letter of formal notice focuses on a breach of the "good faith" articles (4 & 5) of the Withdrawal Agreement, and it will also state that if the Internal Market Bill becomes law it would be further breach of EU + international law."
- READ MORE ON:
- RTE
- Withdrawal Agreement
- United Kingdom
- European Union
- Irish
- Europe
ALSO READ
Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Earthquake strikes Nepal, no casualties reported
A quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output offline as hurricane advances
Sterling and Wilson Solar June quarter net falls 62 pc to Rs 17.22 cr
Nicaragua's Ortega threatens life sentences for opponents