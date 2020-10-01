Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Macron tells Putin to talk to Belarus opposition leader

Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin that the Belarusian opposition leader was open to dialogue and the Russian president should talk to her, the French presidency said on Thursday. Macron spoke to Putin by telephone after visiting exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the first leader of a major Western power to meet her in person.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Macron tells Putin to talk to Belarus opposition leader

Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin that the Belarusian opposition leader was open to dialogue and the Russian president should talk to her, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Macron spoke to Putin by telephone after visiting exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the first leader of a major Western power to meet her in person. "President Macron ... recalled that she was open to dialogue with Russia and encouraged President Putin to take it into consideration," the French leader's office said.

It added that Putin and Macron shared the idea that the best way forward was to resort to mediation by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Belarus is a close Russian ally, and Moscow has firmly backed veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, who was declared the winner of an Aug. 9 presidential election which Western countries and the opposition say was rigged.

Since the vote, Belarus has seen mass demonstrations against Lukashenko's 26-year rule. Thousands of people have been arrested and all major opposition figures have been jailed or driven into exile. Lukashenko denies election fraud and says the crisis is a result of Western meddling. In its readout of the call with Macron, the Kremlin said Putin had spoken against outside interference in the Belarus crisis.

"The Russian leader reaffirmed the position of principle that any interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign state and external pressure on the legitimate authorities is unacceptable."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held with 25.1 kg charas worth over Rs 25 cr

A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal SSB and police have arrested a 31-year-old man from the Indo-Nepal border here after recovering 25.1 kg charas worth Rs 25.5 crore from his possession, an official said on Thursday. The accused - Sachit ...

Crisil expects bank credit to grow by up to 1 pc in FY21

The banking systems credit growth will plummet to a multi-decadal low of up to 1 per cent in FY21, domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday. For non-banking finance companies NBFCs, the shock will be more pronounced and assets...

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets, indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism HPT in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. The newly launched pro...

No differences between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday sought to play down reports of differences between Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, saying that there are no differences between the two. On reports that Pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020