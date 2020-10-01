SAD to submit memorandum to Governor on farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will submit a memorandum to Governor with a request to Centre and President that Parliament sessions be convened once again and the Farm laws be taken back, said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday. "Kisan March will go to Punjab Raj Bhawan. We'll give a memorandum to the Governor with a request to centre and President that sessions of both Houses be convened once again and the laws (Farm laws) be taken back. Farmers are protesting against those black laws," Badal said at a news conference here.

Badal visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday where he led a Kisan March. The March will conclude at Mohali. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.