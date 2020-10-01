Left Menu
Kannur: Bike rider fined for obstructing KSRTC bus

Motor Vehicle Department has imposed a hefty fine on the bike rider, who intentionally did not allow a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus to overtake after the video went viral on social media.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:36 IST
The bike rider blocking the way of KSRTC bus. . Image Credit: ANI

Motor Vehicle Department has imposed a hefty fine on the bike rider, who intentionally did not allow a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus to overtake after the video went viral on social media. The incident happened on September 26, when the KSRTC bus was travelling from Kannur to Kasaragod. According to bus driver and passengers, the bike rider came in front of the bus near Perumba and did not allow the bus to overtake for the next four kilometres.

Even after repeated shouting from passengers and continues honking by the bus driver, the biker intentionally did not give way for the bus. "A passenger in the bus shot the video and it was posted on social media. We identified the person as Pranav from the registration number of the bike. A penalty of Rs 10,500 was slapped on him for riding the bike dangerously and blocking the way of the bus," said an official. (ANI)

