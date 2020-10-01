Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP seeks capital punishment for rapists, killers of Hathras woman

The party also sought the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating her in the dead of night. A BSP delegation led by BSP’s Rishikesh senior vice-president, Pankaj Jatav, met SDM Varun Chaudhary and handed a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding the hanging of the perpetrators of the crime.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:55 IST
BSP seeks capital punishment for rapists, killers of Hathras woman

The BSP on Thursday demanded capital punishment for the rapists and killers of the Hathras Dalit woman. The party also sought the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating her in the dead of night.

A BSP delegation led by BSP’s Rishikesh senior vice-president, Pankaj Jatav, met SDM Varun Chaudhary and handed a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding the hanging of the perpetrators of the crime. The party also demanded the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating the rape victim in the dead of night, Jatav said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers Singh....

COLUMN-Will coronavirus trigger a megacity exodus? Kemp

The coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath have prompted a rush of news stories about residents fleeing large cities to start a new, healthier and less crowded life in smaller cities, towns and rural areas.Megacities in the advanced economi...

India says three soldiers killed by Pakistani fire in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions.Firing frequently erup...

Indian-origin doctors welcome UK's exemption scheme for 'unfair' surcharge

The UK government on Thursday set out details of a new exemption and reimbursement scheme for the Immigration Health Surcharge IHS paid in by foreign healthcare professionals, which had been branded as unfair and impacted thousands of India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020