India, Myanmar review ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:19 IST
India and Myanmar on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of their multi-faceted relationship that is underpinned by deepening cooperation in areas of trade and investment, power, energy and healthcare. At a virtual meeting of India-Myanmar foreign office consultations, the two sides also held extensive discussions on ways to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while the Myanmarese team was headed by Permanent Secretary U Soe Han. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

In the talks, the MEA said the foreign secretary reiterated the priority India attaches to its partnership with Myanmar in accordance with its 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' policies. "He stated that India remained committed to enhancing its multifaceted cooperation with Myanmar and also to explore new avenues of cooperation," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides reviewed the entire expanse of ties including cooperation in regional and multilateral fora. "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of relations, including border cooperation and upgradation of border infrastructure, status of India's ongoing development projects in Myanmar, trade and investment ties, power and energy cooperation, consular matters and cultural cooperation," the MEA added. The cooperation in cultural spheres included the ongoing restoration work on pagodas in Bagan which were damaged by earthquake. It was noted that the next joint trade committee ministerial meeting, to be held on October 20, will be useful in further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, the MEA said.

"Both sides also held extensive discussions on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and ways to mitigate its impact, including through vaccine development, supply of medicines, equipment and technology and capacity building," it said. The MEA said Permanent Secretary Han reaffirmed Myanmar's commitment to further strengthen its time tested partnership with India for the mutual benefit of the two countries. He also expressed appreciation for the COVID-19 related development assistance extended by India to Myanmar. "He thanked India for providing debt service relief under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, for the period May 1 to December 31," the MEA said.

