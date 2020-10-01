Left Menu
Three of six people who raped an Assam woman arrested

The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti in the city, in her complaint said she had sought a job from Rajeshkumar, a person whom she knew while working at a mill in Tirupur, as she was living alone after being deserted by her husband.

Three of six people, who allegedly raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Search is on for the others,they said.

The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti in the city, in her complaint said she had sought a job from Rajeshkumar, a person whom she knew while working at a mill in Tirupur, as she was living alone after being deserted by her husband. On invitation, the woman went to Rajeshkumar's house on September 28. He later asked his brother Rajeev to drop her at the bus-stand,police said.

However, Rajeev who took her on his motorcycle went straight to a deserted area at Udayanur near Palladam, about 40 km from here, and called his five friends, they said. The six then sexually assaulted and fled with her money and mobile phone, the woman said in her complaint.

Rajeev, Anbu and Kavin have been arrested and search is on for three others, police said.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

