Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till October 22 the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University's student Sharjeel Imam in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:09 IST
Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till October 22 the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University's student Sharjeel Imam in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. Imam was arrested in this case by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on August 25. He was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat via video conferencing from Jail on expiry of his earlier judicial custody.

Advocate Surbhi Dhar representing Imam opposed the further extension of judicial custody and argued that "never have I understood why I am in the case." The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a recently filed chargesheet, said that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) WhatsApp groups were used to fuel violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. The chargesheet was filed under several relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act in the Delhi violence case.

Police sources then stated that chargesheet does not have the names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. They will be in the supplementary chargesheet as their arrest was made just a few days before the filing of the chargesheet. On March 6, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under several sections of the IPC regarding a criminal conspiracy to cause communal riots in Delhi from February 23 to 26. On the same day, investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell.

On April 19, the investigating agency invoked sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case. On August 13, a trial court granted time to Delhi Police to probe the matter and extended the time for completing the probe till September 17. The prosecution had moved an application on August 10, under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA, for extension of time to conclude investigation for 30 days, which was allowed by a trial court on August 13, extending the time period by 30 days, till September 17.

Beside Imam, other accused in the case are Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur Rehman. They all are currently undergoing judicial custody. At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence that took place in the month of February this year in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Canadian teenager Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an...

NFL-Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The ...

Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3 pc at 71,661 units in September

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September. The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.We have already witnessed ...

TN hopeful of getting IGST arrears soon

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it is hopeful of getting its pending Integrated Goods and Services Tax IGST dues from the Centre, to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, deputed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020